Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 8:58 pm
Published 9:04 pm

Santa Maria High hosts Future Saint Night for incoming freshman

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Almost 500 incoming freshman gathered inside of Wilson Gym to get an idea of their future at Santa Maria High School during Future Saint Night on Wednesday.

The event featured information about athletic programs, clubs, and elective courses and ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Last year our athletics program held a Future Saint Night and because it was such a success, we decided to add all other extracurricular activities,’’ said Saint Athletic Director Dan Ellington. “As a school, we understand the importance of keeping our students involved. Santa Maria has many wonderful volunteers, coaches, counselors, and teachers willing to go the extra mile to support students. This was an opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer our community."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
EDUCATION
Future Saint Night 2023
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
santa maria high school

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content