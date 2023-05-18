Santa Maria High hosts Future Saint Night for incoming freshman

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Almost 500 incoming freshman gathered inside of Wilson Gym to get an idea of their future at Santa Maria High School during Future Saint Night on Wednesday.

The event featured information about athletic programs, clubs, and elective courses and ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Last year our athletics program held a Future Saint Night and because it was such a success, we decided to add all other extracurricular activities,’’ said Saint Athletic Director Dan Ellington. “As a school, we understand the importance of keeping our students involved. Santa Maria has many wonderful volunteers, coaches, counselors, and teachers willing to go the extra mile to support students. This was an opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer our community."