Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 2:44 pm
Published 2:51 pm

Vegetation fire reported along Highway 101 north of Los Alamos

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is currently responding to a vegetation fire next to Highway 101 north of Los Alamos. No structures are currently threatened.

So far, the fire has been reported over a quarter of an acre of grassland and is moving at a slow rate according to first responders.

Update: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped and contained by on-site personnel at 2:51 p.m. detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara Fire explain that although the fire has been stopped at less than one acre, crews will remain on scene to clean-up and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

