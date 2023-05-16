Skip to Content
Published 9:13 am

SBC Fire crews put out farm equipment fire in Santa Maria Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calf.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside SMR Fire extinguished a fire of six tractor-trailers on east Stowell Road just east of Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

SBC Fire says there were no injuries and is investigating the cause of the farm equipment fire.

