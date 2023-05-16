SBC Fire crews put out farm equipment fire in Santa Maria Tuesday morning
SANTA MARIA, Calf.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside SMR Fire extinguished a fire of six tractor-trailers on east Stowell Road just east of Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
SBC Fire says there were no injuries and is investigating the cause of the farm equipment fire.
Farm Equipment Fire: E. Stowell Rd, just E/of HWY101, Santa Maria. 6 tractors w/ trailers fully involved. Flames could be seen from HWY. No injuries reported, crews remain on scene for mop up & fire investigation. Fire extinguished by SBC & SMR Fire Departments. CT 00:37am pic.twitter.com/cAbrXKe4vE— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 16, 2023