Santa Maria Police ask community help searching for man involved in jewelry theft

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are asking community members for help finding a man involved in a jewelry theft at Kay Jewelers on Friday, April 14, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the department, the man stole two gold rings, totaling to about $9,000 in value.

Police said the man posed as a customer pretending to buy jewelry for a family member who was on FaceTime, and used the FaceTime as a distraction to take the rings from the Kay Jewelers located in the 600 block of E. Betteravia.

SMPD said the man is about 40 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10" tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a groomed beard and mustache.

Police said sales associates reported that the man was fluent in English, Spanish and Arabic.

The department asked that anyone with any information regarding this case including the suspect's identity or whereabouts to please contact Investigator K. Payne at 805-928-3781 ext. 1660 or kpayne@cityfosantamaria.org.