Righetti High’s 1981 valedictorian honored for her service on School Board with a tree and plaque

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday at Righetti High School to honor Dr. Carol Karamitsos and her service and dedication to the Board of Education.

The mini purple plum tree was planted outside of Room 235 at the Santa Maria high school and is joined by a plaque celebrating Dr. Karamitsos' service on the School Board from 2006 to 2022.

Dr. Karamitsos graduated as valedictorian from Righetti High School in 1981.

