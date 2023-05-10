Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
DignityMoves breaks ground on Hope Village in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– DignityMoves broke ground on the housing project "Hope Village" Tuesday which aims to provide interim housing and reduce homelessness in the county.

Hope Village consists of 94 housing units dedicated to serve 4 different population groups partnering with community organizations.

10 rooms will be dedicated, in partnership with Fighting Back Santa Maria, to transitional youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who are aging out of the foster care system, 10 rooms are designated for homeless veterans, while 30 rooms are set aside for those experiencing homelessness who are also going through recover in collaboration with Dignity Health’s Marian Regional Medical Center.

The remaining 44 rooms will provide temporary housing for couple and individual experiencing homelessness.

The community and interim supporting housing project operated by the Good Samaritan Shelter aims to provide and connect those staying at Hope Village to permanent housing and job opportunities.

Hope Village is anticipated to open in August 2023.

For information on bringing a DignityMoves community to your city, or to donate to this work, please visit www.dignitymoves.org


