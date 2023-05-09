Righetti High team won first for area and fourth state-wide in 2023 Stock Market Game

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A Righetti High School team from an economics class won first place in their region in the SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game.

The ten-week competition involved 1,550 schools in the Los Angeles region each given a $100,000 portfolio to manage. The Righetti High team accumulated over $37,000 of profit.

“Something I leaned while participating in this project was how stock markets operated,’’ said Senior Saray Venegas. “The fun part was collaborating with my teammates and making decisions as a group each week on what investments to buy, sell or hold.’’

Economics teacher Joe Graack detailed that the team placed fourth overall in the state out of 4,274 competing schools.

“I am very proud of this group of students as they spent large amounts of extra time researching various companies and investments as they climbed the leaderboard,’’ Graack said. “This is the highest any team from Righetti has finished in the statewide competition since I started teaching Economics in 2016. It was exciting to see students enjoy participating in an activity that has real life benefits for the future.’