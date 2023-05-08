Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Published 2:08 pm

SMPD arrests 21-year-old for vandalism and resisting arrest

Patricia Martellott I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 21-year-old for vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest in the 300 block of West Tunnell Street on Sunday.

SMPD says they responded to a call of a man "acting erratically, vandalizing residences, and attempting to burglarize vehicles". Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the 21-year-old with a piece of rebar and began walking towards officers with the rebar over his head ignoring the officer's requests.

SMPD reports it used "less lethal impact devices" to take the man into custody without further incident. It was discovered the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

