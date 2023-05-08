Santa Maria man arrested for weapons and drug charges following hospital release for gunshot wound

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 53-year-old Santa Maria resident was taken into custody Monday afternoon on weapons, narcotics, and parole violation charges after being discharged from Marian Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound he sustained on Monday, May 1.

On May 1, the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) responded to a reported fight at 300 block of E. Monroe around 1 a.m.

Responding SMPD Officers found the 53-year-old man with a recent and severe gunshot wound.

SMPD also found a loaded semi-automatic pistol on the scene and about 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and around six grams of suspected cocaine on the injured man.

The vehicle that SMPD report the man was driving at the time of the incident was confirmed to be stolen from the San Diego area.

On Monday, May 8, the man was released from the hospital and taken into custody by Detectives with SMPD.

The 53-year-old was booked on the following charges: Possession of Drugs While Armed with a Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Parole Violation.

This case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for filing.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cole Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329 or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.