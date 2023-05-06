Skip to Content
Nine cadets graduate from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy on Friday

Allan Hancock College

LOMPOC, Calif. – Nine cadets from Allan Hancock College's CORE Custody Academy graduated on Friday at a ceremony held at the college's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

CORE Academy Class No. 13 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 220 instruction hours over six weeks.

Instructions include emergency planning in a custody facility, physical fitness training, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, and CPR/First Aid.

Seven of the graduates are going on to work as custody deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The tow other graduates will serve in the Lompoc Police Department.

Members of graduating CORE Academy Class No. 13 are: Javier Aguilera, Angel Garcia, Jasmine Hernandez, Jaemi Patascil, Stephanie Rodriguez, Alexis Cervantes-Rodriguez, Vanessa Stefono, Jonny Torres and Maleik Wright.

For more information about Allan Hancock College's CORE Custody Academy visit their website here.

