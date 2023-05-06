Cuesta College Foundation raises over $100,000 for student emergencies fund during its 50th Anniversary

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Cuesta College Foundation hosted its 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita.

The event featured live music by Cuesta College Jazz as well as a silent and a live auction. In total, the event raised $109,789.94 to support the Cuesta Assistance for Student Emergencies (CASE) Fund.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support we received from the community at our 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Cuesta College Foundation Executive Director Shannon Hill. “The funds raised will significantly impact the lives of Cuesta College students and help us continue our mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to our community.”

The CASE Fund provides emergency grants to Cuesta College students facing emergency expenses that would otherwise cause them to drop-out of school.

The funds raised at the event will allow the Foundation to create an endowment for the student fund intended to help students financially in perpetuity.

“I am proud to say that the Cuesta College Foundation is one of the largest and most active in the whole

California Community College system,” said Cuesta College Superintendent/President Dr. Jill Stearns.

“As I attend meetings with other college leaders across the state, they are always impressed at the level

of support our community offers Cuesta and the numerous gifts that the Foundation stewards."

The non-profit Cuesta College Foundation has supported the educational mission of Cuesta College since its founding in 1973. For more information on how to donate, visit cuesta.edu/give.