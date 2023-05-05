Santa Maria man arrested for having $10,000 to $13,000 worth of of heroin

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Santa Maria man on Tuesday morning after serving a search warrant and finding about $10,000 to $13,000 worth of heroin, as well as stolen guns, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the Special Operations Unit served the search warrant of a home and vehicle around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria.

It was during the search that the unit said it found a 9mm handgun as well as a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo.

The heroin found amounted to more than 166 grams, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm will be filed with the District Attorney's Office.