35-year-old arrested on weapon charges following SMPD SWAT raid at two residences

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Santa Maria man following a SMPD SWAT team search of the man's two known addresses early Thursday morning for illegal firearms and weapon possession.

SMPD reports officers alongside a SMPD SWAT team served two search warrants at the residences in the 1100 block of W. Creston Street and the 500 block of Summerhill Avenue at 3 a.m. Thursday.

As a result of the search, the 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody, according to police officials.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of sales & distribution of firearms (including assault weapons), felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ruben Peinado at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 1357 or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 2277.