Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 11:16 am

Santa Maria man pleads guilty to 2021 first-degree murder changing initial not guilty plea

Erik Fernandez Rocha, 20 of Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police Department
Erik Fernandez Rocha, 20 of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced Erik Rocha Fernandez has pled guilty to the 2021 first-degree murder of Frankie Hernandez in Santa Maria.

Fernandez was arrested in June of 2021 for the May 28 murder of Hernandez who was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds, while trying to drive away from the scene. Fernandez did initially enter a not-guilty plea.

The DA says "Fernandez pled guilty to one felony count of first-degree murder and admitted an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm which caused the death", as well, as an additional attempted murder charge and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation by force or fear.

Fernandez will be sentenced to 10 years followed by 25 years to life in the state prison on May 5 in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content