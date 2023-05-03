Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Allan Hancock College hosts Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration

Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College is hosting an Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration for students and staff. It is set to kick off Wednesday at noon.

According to the Website's event calendar, there will be a keynote speaker, performance, and food.

This event will be done by 1:30 p.m. Event organizers will set this up at the Courtyard.

For more information about this event, click here.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

