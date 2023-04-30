Community Earth Day encore presentation available online on Tuesday, May 2

LOMPOC, Calif. – The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch is hosting an online Earth Day presentation on Tuesday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m.

The Zoom-based presentation will feature Land Trust of Santa Barbara County Director Meredith Hendricks speaking about her experiences protecting and expanding public lands as well as challenges unique to the local area.

The live program is free an open to the community, but registration is required and can be found here on the AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg website.

The AAUW was originally founded in 1881 and has over 170,000 members of all genders at over 1,000 local branches and 800 college and university partners.

The non-partisan, non-profit organization nationally recognized the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch by granting it a Five-star rating, its highest available rating.