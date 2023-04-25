Teenage Santa Maria resident arrested in connection with March shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning after search and arrest warrants were executed in relation to a Mar. 23 shooting in Santa Maria.

According to Santa Maria Police, arrest and search warrants were executed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of Estriga Court in Santa Maria where the 19-year-old was arrested and a search discovered one stolen firearm, one unregistered firearm, firearm accessories, gang-related items, and ammunition.

The 19-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, gang enhancement, and weapons violations.

Warrants were issued as part of an investigation that began on Mar. 23 when a Santa Maria police officer witnessed a man, later identified as the 19-year-old, fire a gun at a residence and flee in a vehicle near the corner of S. Thornburg Street and W. Newlove Drive detail Santa Maria Police.

Ten minutes after the shooting, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies identified the same vehicle as part of a hit and run where these agencies detained one person and recovered firearms from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781 ext. 1349 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.