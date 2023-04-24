Solvang City Council in the spotlight following public records request that revealed comments about Pride month proposals

SOLVANG, Calif. Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley have been in the spotlight lately and not for tourism or Hallmark movies shot on location.

Lately, the city known for its Danish look has garnered attention for a political divide over Pride.

A crosswalk painted with rainbow stripes didn't last long after complaints from members of the community and a council member's comments that were revealed following a public records request made by the Santa Barbara Independent.

The report included statements made by self-proclaimed libertarian Robert Clarke.

Clarke called efforts to put flags up for Pride month in June "woke."

Clarke corresponded with members of Santa Ynez Valley Common Sense (SYVCS) and the Independent reported that some members worried Pride banners were part of an effort to "groom" or"sexualize" children.

The report said Clarke shared concerns about the effects of drag shows hosted by The Rainbow House, Inc.

The public records request revealed Clarke used words and phrases such as "chardonnay antifa", "snowflakes," and "woke poison."

The Solvang City Council is likely to vote on down-sized Pride proposal submitted by Rainbow House on Monday night.

A recent letter sent by the Danish Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Denmark to Solvang's mayor urged the Danish-themed city to be more inclusive.

One speaker called the letter embarrassing.

Another speaker described Pride month as a celebration of sexual orientation that has landed the town in the media for all the wrong reasons.

Your News Channel will have more on what transpires over the LGBTQ issues.