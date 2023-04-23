Righetti High senior selected as Youth Activist of the Year award recipient

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Righetti High School senior Carlos Gonzalez has been selected as Youth Activist of the Year by the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN).

SBCAN, a county-wide grassroots organization promoting social and economic justice, selected the Gonzalez based on his extensive community involvement including: serving as a racial and gender equity panelist at UC Berkeley and Stanford University, working as a facilitator for Youth Making Change, working as the community center assistant for Carazón del Pueblo, serving as a regional board member for the CA TUPE Youth Leadership Academy, serving as a sub-committee chair for the state FFA convention, and being selected to participate in Bank of America's Student Leader program.

Additionally, Gonzalez is Righetti High School's FFA Vice President, Latinos Unidos Vice President, and co-President of his AVID class.

“Carlos really understands that when we personally rise up, it is not about escaping the hood or buying mom a house away from the barrio, but it is to bring our barrio up with us. He is truly one, if not the most involved young member, whom I have had the pleasure of working with.’’ said the Executive Director of Corazón del Pueblo, Abraham Melendrez.

The Righetti Senior will be attending UC Irvine in the Fall where he will major in Chicano Studies.

“For all my life, I was looked down upon due to my ethnicity and sexuality. However, I never let these negative comments affect my way of becoming an inspirational leader. I hope those reading this become inspired to pursue something extraordinary.” explains Gonzalez.

Gonzalez will receive his award at the Urban Garden in Santa Maria on Jun. 25.