Pioneer Valley High student wins inaugural California FFA Creed Speaker award

Santa Maria Joint Union High School

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Pioneer Valley High School's Angie Gonzalez became the first ever State Champion FFA Creed Speaker which she won in Fresno on Thursday night.

El Credo is the Spanish version of the English FFA Creed where students memorize a five paragraph creed and answer questions related to values and beliefs written within as part of a competitive event.

Gonzalez was one of 24 FFA members to compete at the state-wide competition. As soon as the announcement was made that she had become state champion, she called her mom and said, "ama, ganè" (In English, "mom, I won").

Gonzalez said, “I am so proud, happy, and excited that I was able to do this. I want to thank all those that supported me throughout this journey. I hope that more students choose to take an ag class and participate in El Credo next year.”

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

