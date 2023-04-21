Teenager transported to Marian Hospital for gunshot wound Thursday night

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Police Officers transported a 15-year-old with a single gunshot wound to Marian Hospital Thursday night. He remains in critical condition.

On Thursday night, around 10:35 p.m., Lompoc Police responded to a call of a shooting near the corner of North F Street and East Cherry Avenue.

According to Lompoc Police, officers arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old male with a single, life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to Marian Hospital then transferred later to a different medical facility where he remains in critical condition explain Lompoc Police.

Following an investigation, Lompoc Police detail that the 15-year-old and another person associated with the boy were "engaged in a shooting when the juvenile was inadvertently shot by his associate".

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.