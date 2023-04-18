Santa Maria educators raise money for Cottage Children’s Medical Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Staff members at Tommie Kunst Junior High School successfully raised $1,340 for Cottage Children's Medical Center in Santa Barbara through a fundraising spin bike event.

The fundraiser was held at Life Cycle Studio in Orcutt on Feb. 26. where spin instructors donated their time so all of the money raised went directly to the medical center.

The event's organizer, Tommie Kunst Special Education teacher Amanda James, matched funds raised dollar for dollar while doing something she already enjoys.

"My passion is health and fitness, particularly spin studio cycle classes," James said. "I believe in taking care of yourself so you can take care of those who don't have their health or are losing their health."

"Cottage Children's Medical Center supports many of our students, particularly students who receive Special Education services," noted James of the ties between her work and the medical center.