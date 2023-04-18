Lompoc Police seek public’s help in locating man in connection with March homicide

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Omar Ricardo Dircio, 37, wanted in connection to a Mar. 26 homicide at a mobile home park in Lompoc.

There is an active warrant for the arrest of Ricardo Dircio, but Lompoc Police warn that you should not attempt to apprehend nor approach him as he may be armed and dangerous.

Instead, if you have information about his location, contact Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Ricardo Dircio is described as 5'5" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.