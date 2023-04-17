Lompoc shooting results in 62-year-old man airlifted to hospital for life threatening injuries

LOMPOC, Calif. – First responders airlifted a 62-year-old man to Cottage Hospital for life threatening injuries following a shooting in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The department said it received the call around 8:39 a.m. Monday, and sent officers to the 400 block of West Pine Ave. regarding reports of the shooting.

Although the scene is nearby to Lompoc High School, the police department said they did not place the school on lockdown as there was no immediate threat determined.

Arriving officers said they found the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his right leg.

Lompoc PD said once the scene was safe, AMR and Lompoc Fire arrived to treat the man, who was later airlifted to Cottage Hospital for his life threatening injuries.

The investigation for this shooting is underway, and the department asks that anyone with information call the Lompoc Police Department.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.