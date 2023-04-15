Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 10:28 am

Two men arrested following investigation of assault with a deadly weapon incident

Patricia Martellott I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A thirty-year-old Santa Maria resident was arrested early Saturday morning for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Search warrants for his arrest and a search of his residence were issued after he was found to have threatened two adults with a gun on Friday, Apr. 14 in the 700 block of E. Meehan Street including threats to kill both victims detail Santa Maria Police.

The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau served the search and arrest warrants at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at a residence in the 1100 block of Hilltop Drive.

The thirty-year-old Santa Maria resident was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats tied to the events of Apr. 14.

Another man, also thirty-years-old, was arrested at the residence and booked on an outstanding felony warrant for resisting a police officer out of Yuba County.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Santiago at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362 or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

