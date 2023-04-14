New shelter and recovery center opens in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Road to Recovery Shelter and Navigation Center, a housing assistance and rehabilitation facility, opened on Wednesday in Santa Maria.

The Center, affiliated with LAGS Recovery Centers, Inc., is located at 801 E. Chapel St. in Santa Maria, and welcomed its first unhoused family the Wednesday it opened.

The shelter has onsite sleeping units as well as laundry, clothing, and food assistance.

Occupants of the Center have access to mental health providers, substance abuse counselors, and a family medicine practitioner.

A full recovery program will be offered during the day for overnight clients in need of recovery assistance.

The Center is also seeking volunteers. Those interested in giving their time are directed to check in online here.