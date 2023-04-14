Central Coast cycling duo raise funds for upcoming AIDS/Lifecycle 2023’s June event

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two Central Coast residents, Adam Hughes and Steven Rutledge, were inspired to host a Pedals and Pints fundraiser after seeing AIDS/Lifecycle's overnight stop in Lompoc during the events trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles last year.

The Central Coast duo's team for the event this year, Team Adam and Steve, will be participating in the 545 mile long fundraising cycling event in June as well as a fundraising event on Saturday at Cold Coast Brewing Co. at 118 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Other Central Coast businesses will join Cold Coast Brewing Co. at the event including through a raffle with prizes up for grabs Saturday evening.

Contributions from Saturday's event will be added to the $10,000 each rider is hoping to raise for their inaugural ride for the AIDS/Lifecycle event.

The cycling event's proceeds will go to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

If you can not make it to the fundraising event of Saturday, you can come out to cheer Team Adam and Steve as well as all the other riders as they pass through Santa Maria and Lompoc in June and/or you can contribute to the team at their fundraising page here.

As of publishing, the duo are just over half-way to their committed goal!

If you would like some more information about the Pedals and Pints fundraiser or about Team Adam and Steve, email Adam at adamhughes29@gmail.com.