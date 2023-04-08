One person transported for non-life threatening injuries following early Saturday shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – A gunshot victim was transported to a medical facility for non-life threatening injuries after Lompoc Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 500 block South R Street early Saturday.

At almost 1 a.m. on Apr. 8, Lompoc Police discovered a gunshot victim on the scene in need of medical transport.

Lompoc Police then conducted a preliminary investigation which concluded that subjects shot multiple times through the front door of the residence, hitting the person inside.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lompoc Police Department Investigation Unit at 805-736-2341 ext. 8169.