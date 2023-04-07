One way traffic control on Highway 166 at Highway 101 in Santa Maria due to fatal traffic collision

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– One person is dead and another in critical condition as the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a car over the side of the roadway on Highway 166 at 8:13 a.m. Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol Santa Maria said a bystander came across a the car over the side of the roadway with two people inside and in need of extraction. CHP closed the road to assist in a safe rescue.

Santa Barbara County Fire reports crews extracted and airlifted one in critical condition via helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Caltrans reports Highway 166 at Highway 101 is now open to one-way reverse traffic control as of 11:40 a.m. Friday in response to the extraction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is currently no estimated time for full reopening.