Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 2:18 pm

Police arrest Nipomo man for arrangements to engage in sexual acts with a minor, encourage other victims to come forward

KEYT / SMPD

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Detectives arrested Richard Cavazos, 58, of Nipomo as a result of an investigation exposing the man's arrangements to engage in sexual acts with a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD detectives said they arrested Cavazos on Tuesday evening in a parking lot where he believed he would meet with a 14-year-old to engage in sexual acts.

Police said the 58-year-old had the intent to engage in sexual acts with the minor as seen through the arrangements he made on social media.

SMPD said detectives booked Cavazos into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

The department said investigators believe there may be other victims connected to Cavazos that have not reported to law enforcement, and encourage anyone with information related to this or other unreported crimes involving Cavazos to contact SMPD Detective Silver at 805-928-3781 ext. 1346, or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. 

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content