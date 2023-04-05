Police arrest Nipomo man for arrangements to engage in sexual acts with a minor, encourage other victims to come forward

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Detectives arrested Richard Cavazos, 58, of Nipomo as a result of an investigation exposing the man's arrangements to engage in sexual acts with a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD detectives said they arrested Cavazos on Tuesday evening in a parking lot where he believed he would meet with a 14-year-old to engage in sexual acts.

Police said the 58-year-old had the intent to engage in sexual acts with the minor as seen through the arrangements he made on social media.

SMPD said detectives booked Cavazos into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

The department said investigators believe there may be other victims connected to Cavazos that have not reported to law enforcement, and encourage anyone with information related to this or other unreported crimes involving Cavazos to contact SMPD Detective Silver at 805-928-3781 ext. 1346, or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

