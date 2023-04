ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County fire Department is responding to a two vehicle accident on Highway 135, just north of downtown Orcutt.

The accident is is blocking both lanes of traffic and involved a white Honda Civic and a Grey Toyota Rav4 according to CHP.

The accident was first reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday night.

This is an ongoing story and more information will be added as it comes into the newsroom.