The Solvang Bakery says visitors are filling their shop again post-storms

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The Solvang Bakery staff say visitors are filling their shop once again after months of rain storms on the Central Coast.

Manager of The Solvang Bakery, Barbara Perneel said California needed the rain but thanks to the sunshine visitors are coming to Solvang and stopping by their bakery.

“Business actually has been good when it's raining and not a lot of people come. But as soon as the rain stops, everybody comes out... Everybody's so happy to be out in the sunshine. We can go places and it's just it's such a great feeling. Everybody's coming in happy. So it's really great," said Perneel.

Caspian Pixely visited The Solvang Bakery today from Santa Barbara.

He was visiting the Danish town with his family on his last day of spring break.

“Feels good, especially after the rain, you know, everything's really green. It looks like an entirely different state rolling green now," said Pixely.

The Solvang Bakery was filled with visitors and Perneel said the rain did not stop the Easter orders.

“We've been doing thousands of iced eggs, bunnies, chicks, tulips. We're sending them all over the country. We're doing many Easter cakes, we're doing some lamb cakes. And of course, our hot cross buns," said Perneel.