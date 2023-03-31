Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Central Coast Rescue Mission distributes meals and clothing to Santa Maria community in Easter outreach event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Central Coast Rescue Mission provided 300 meals and 3,620 clothing items to the Santa Maria Valley communities in its 23rd annual Easter outreach ahead of the holiday.

Over 30 volunteers distributed clothing, sack lunches, and essential need kits to Delta High School students, the Santa Maria Salvation Army, and those experiencing homelessness in the community over the three-day outreach effort.

The Mission says staff and volunteers provided 3,500 clothing items to 350 Delta High School students; 150 sack lunches for guests at the Santa Maria Salvation Army; and 100 essential needs kits, 120 clothing items and 150 sack lunches to homeless camps throughout Santa Maria city limits.

Drew Ascione

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

