Allan Hancock College Athletics hosts ‘Final Fore’ golf tournament fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College Athletics is hosting its second annual "Final Fore" golf tournament to benefit the college's athletics programs on Apr. 3.

The tournament, hosted at Santa Maria Country Club, will direct proceeds to the athletic program that serves more than 300 student-athletes participating in 14 California Community College Athletic Association programs.

Teams will play through the 18-hole course and end just in time to catch a special viewing party for the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship in the clubhouse.

All participants in the fundraiser will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win a pair of Fan Experience tickets to the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

For more information, visit AHC's Atheltics website about the event here.