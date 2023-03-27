Santa Maria Police arrests 17-year-old for two January armed carjackings

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Sunday night in the 1200 block of west Bethel Lane for their involvement in two January armed carjackings in Santa Maria.

Officials reported SMPD alongside a SWAT team arrested the teenage boy as a result of investigation that determined the teen was a confirmed local gang member and main participant identified in two armed carjackings on Jan. 25 and Jan. 30.

SMPD booked the 17-year-old into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of vandalism, gang enhancement, and two counts of carjacking.