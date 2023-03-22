Kevin Martin sworn in as new Lompoc Police Chief in Tuesday city council meeting

LOMPOC, Calif.– Kevin Martin was sworn in as Lompoc Police Chief at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Martin has served as interim police chief since the departure of Chief Joe Mariani at the end of 2022 and assumed the the official title in a pinning ceremony Tuesday.

According to the city of Lompoc, Martin has worked in law enforcement since 1991 having joined the Lompoc Police Department in 1994 from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Martin not only served the Lompoc community, but worked as a detective in the Santa Maria Police force founding the department's high-tech crimes unit.

Martin returned to LPD in 2009 and was promoted within ten years to fill a 2019 open captain position. The prior serving Chief Mariani then spent the next four years teaching and preparing Martin to assume the role.



City Manager Dean Albro said, “I want to congratulate Kevin Martin on his appointment as Chief of

Police for the Lompoc Police Department. I have faith that Chief Martin’s wealth of experience and deep

commitment to public service will serve him well in this new role, and that he will continue to be an

outstanding leader for the police department and in the community.”