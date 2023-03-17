SBCAS hosts its lucky charm $17 pet adoption promotion to encourage residents to adopt this St. Patricks Day weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reducing pet adoption fees to only $17 plus a license fee until Mar. 18 to encourage residents to "find their lucky charm" this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

SBCAS has already reported an intake of over 1,000 animals so far this year and currently houses 114 dogs, 159 cats, and 66 rabbits and guinea pigs between their three facilities in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc.

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt a pet,” said Director Sarah Aguilar. “The Lucky Charm promotion is to encourage community members to visit our shelters to find a furry friend to add to your family. There’s no better luck than to have a pet that loves you every day."

The lucky charm promotion is offered at two locations at 548 W. Foster Rd, Santa Maria and 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara from 12pm - 4pm and at 501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc until Mar. 19 from 10am to 6pm.

For this looking to adopt or foster at https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices.

People who are unable to visit the shelter to foster or adopt, can always make a financial donation or purchase an item from the SBCAS Amazon wishlist.