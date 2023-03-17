Skip to Content
One dead in early Friday morning single car crash in Santa Maria

Patricia Martellott I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The driver of a single car collision at 2:56 a.m. on Western and Bunny in Santa Maria Friday died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD reports officers and first responders responded to the single car collision to find the driver deceased from the crash, while the passenger suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement believe the crash was most likely caused by speed and alcohol. Police are withholding the identity of the driver until family is notified.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

