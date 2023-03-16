Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Maria Strawberry Festival opens artists applications

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival seeks artists to create strawberry-themed art pieces in an annual community tradition.

Participants will be supplied with a 5 x 5 cement square to decorate a pre-approved strawberry inspired art piece for the festival.

The Fairpark will provide a kids canvas area on festival day for all to be involved. Chalk will be provided.

Artists application are open for all those willing to participate and due by Mar. 31. The Strawberry Festival runs for two days at the end of April at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

For more information go visit http://www.santamariafairpark.com.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

