One in critical condition after two-car crash in Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– One woman is in critical condition following a two-car collision on Stilwell Road and East Clark in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire reported a crash between a minivan and white Tahoe. The female driver was extracted from the minivan in critical condition and transported to Marion Hospital for medical assistance.

The male drive and child in the other car were uninjured in the collision.