Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:43 pm

Lompoc Fire responds to large pallet fire at North L Street in Lompoc

City of Lompoc Fire Department

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department responded to a pallet fire involving produce packaging boxes at 1501 North L St. in Lompoc. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The call for the pallet fire came around 7:41 p.m. on March 11.

Lompoc Fire Department, with help from Santa Barbara County Fire, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire, Santa Maria Fire and AMR, were able to contain the flames to the pallets loaded with boxes and away from nearby structures.

The firefighting took two hours after the initial call with the overhaul of the scene completed several hours later.

Damages have been estimated around $325,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
City of Lompoc Fire Department
fire
KEYT
lompoc
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content