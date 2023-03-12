Lompoc Fire responds to large pallet fire at North L Street in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department responded to a pallet fire involving produce packaging boxes at 1501 North L St. in Lompoc. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The call for the pallet fire came around 7:41 p.m. on March 11.

Lompoc Fire Department, with help from Santa Barbara County Fire, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire, Santa Maria Fire and AMR, were able to contain the flames to the pallets loaded with boxes and away from nearby structures.

The firefighting took two hours after the initial call with the overhaul of the scene completed several hours later.

Damages have been estimated around $325,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.