Road closures in North Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA & BUELLTON, Calif. – Caltrans and California Highway Patrol dispatch have reported multiple road closures in Santa Maria, Buellton, and through northern Santa Barbara county due to flooding and other storm impacts in the county.

According to CHP and Caltrans the following roads are closed as of 12 p.m. Friday:

State Route 135 and Bell Street

Figureoa Mountain Road and the San Marcos Pass highway

2800 Foxen Canyon Road

North Refugio Road and State Route 246

Alisal Road

San Miguelito Road

Tepusquet Road and Santa Maria Mesa Road

West Main Street

Aliso Park Road and Foothill Road

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.