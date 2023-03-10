Road closures in North Santa Barbara County
SANTA MARIA & BUELLTON, Calif. – Caltrans and California Highway Patrol dispatch have reported multiple road closures in Santa Maria, Buellton, and through northern Santa Barbara county due to flooding and other storm impacts in the county.
According to CHP and Caltrans the following roads are closed as of 12 p.m. Friday:
- State Route 135 and Bell Street
- Figureoa Mountain Road and the San Marcos Pass highway
- 2800 Foxen Canyon Road
- North Refugio Road and State Route 246
- Alisal Road
- San Miguelito Road
- Tepusquet Road and Santa Maria Mesa Road
- West Main Street
- Aliso Park Road and Foothill Road
This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.