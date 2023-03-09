Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Air Support warn those in the Santa Maria riverbed to leave as rain hits the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Air Support warns those living in the Santa Maria riverbed to evacuate and move to higher ground as water levels are expected to rise due to heavy rain, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

Air support made fly over announcements urging people to leave the area and to temporary shelter nearby.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the north county region by 6 p.m.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

