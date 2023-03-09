Santa Barbara County Air Support warn those in the Santa Maria riverbed to leave as rain hits the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Air Support warns those living in the Santa Maria riverbed to evacuate and move to higher ground as water levels are expected to rise due to heavy rain, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

Air support made fly over announcements urging people to leave the area and to temporary shelter nearby.

County Air Support just completed fly over announcements along the Santa Maria River notifying anyone in the riverbed that water levels are expected to rise, the area is unsafe, and there is temporary shelter available. — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) March 10, 2023

Heavy rainfall is expected in the north county region by 6 p.m.