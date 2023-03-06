Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts following police pursuit Sunday

BUELLTON, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's with CHP assistance arrested a 27-year-old and 32-year-old man for stealing catalytic converters in the 500 block of Sertoma Way following a police pursuit early Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to calls of catalytic converter thefts in progress around 5 a.m. Sunday. Upon an attempt to stop the car matching the initial suspect's vehicle, the driver and occupants attempted to flee.

Those fleeing drove the wrong-way on HWY 101 north and police terminated the chase to ensure public safety. CHP later identified the car and used a spike strip to stop the car chase. Following a short foot race and search of the surrounding are both men were apprehended.

Two stolen catalytic converters were recovered in the car.

Both men were booked at the Main Jail for vandalism, attempt to commit grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, obstructing a peace officer.

The 27-year-old has an additional arrest for possession of a controlled substance and is held on $75,000 bail, while the 32-year-old was arrested with the additional penalty of reckless evasion and reckless driving. The man is being held on an enhanced bail of $150,000.