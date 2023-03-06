Series of planned burns in Los Padres National Forest planned from March 6 to 12

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – The U. S. Forest Service has planned a series of brush pile burns at various locations within the Los Padres National Forest from Mar. 6 to 12.

Most burns will occur near Figueroa Mountain and run from early in the morning into the afternoon. Some operations will run through the night to ensure flammable material is sufficiently burned.

The one to ten acres of felled dead trees and brush will be burned depending on if weather and air quality are favorable for smoke dispersal and to avoid population centers.

According to the federal forestry service, these prescribed burns are done to help prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce the impact to watersheds.

A statewide prescribed burn map can be found here.