Santa Barbara Humane offers free spay/neuter surgeries at Santa Maria campus starting Mar. 1

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – For animal shelters, the arrival of spring also means an annual surge in kittens. In response, Santa Barbara Humane will be offering free spay and neuter surgeries for cats at their Santa Maria campus beginning Mar. 1.

All visits to Santa Barbara Humane's veterinary clinics, including for these free surgeries, require an appointment. Appointments can be booked at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling 805-964-4777 ext. 205.

Without surgery, a female cat give birth to as many as 180 kittens in their lifetime and those newborn cats can join the 3.2 million cats that enter animal shelters each year and the millions of feral cats that live outside of shelters explains Santa Barbara Humane.

Surgical sterilization also has notable impacts on feline health.

Spaying cats helps to prevent breast and uterine cancer and neutering can help prevent testicular cancer.

Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane's Chief Veterinary Officer, explains behavioral impacts these surgeries can have saying, "In male cats, surgical sterilization helps decrease aggressive behavior and can help prevent certain unwanted behaviors like spraying, fighting, and roaming in search of a mate." Dr. Marrie adds, "Anyone who has been around female cats that are in heat can attest to how noisy they can be. Spaying your cat can prevent a whole lot of yowling!”

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

