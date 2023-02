LOMPOC, Calif. – The National Weather Service has extended a river flood warning for the Santa Ynez River until 11 p.m. on Feb. 25, areas such as Floradale Avenue near the Lompoc riverbed should see flooding.

The Santa Ynez River is expected to peak at 18.6 feet around 1 p.m. as the Bradbury Dam releases water and rises water levels downstream.