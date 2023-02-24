SpaceX designates Monday, Feb. 27 as a Falcon 9 launch window for a Starlink satellite payload

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected Monday, Feb. 27 at 11:31 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch bringing 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A back-up launch window has been designated for the same day, but at 3:29 p.m. as well as Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:18 a.m. or Feb. 28 at 3:15 p.m.

Following stage separation, the payload will continue into low-Earth orbit and the Falcon 9's first stage will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin five minutes prior to launch on SpaceX's website.