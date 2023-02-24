National Weather Service issues tornado warning for Casmalia until 10:30 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Casmalia, located north of Vandenberg Village and southwest of Orcutt.

NWS said this warning will last until 10:30 a.m. PST.

The following is from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California...This does not include the Santa Maria Area. * Until 1030 AM PST. * At 1006 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Vandenberg Air Force Base, or 12 miles southwest of Santa Maria, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Santa Barbara County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

