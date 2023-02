SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Turkey Coop Fire at Pork Palace off HWY 1 in Buellton.

SBC Fire responded extinguished the fire close to 8 a.m. Tuesday and were able to stop the spread of the fire from nearby structures.

An unknown numbers of turkeys were involved in the fire, but multiple chickens were saved.